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Iraq declares Monday and Tuesday public holidays for Arbaeen commemoration

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Shafaqna English- The Iraqi government has declared next Monday and Tuesday public holidays to mark the Arbaeen commemoration of Imam Hussain (AS), according to a decision by the country’s Council of Ministers.

According to Shafaqna, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Saturday evening that the Media Office of Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi announced in a brief statement that the Council of Ministers had approved Monday and Tuesday of next week (August 3 and 4) as official public holidays in observance of Arbaeen, the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS).

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com

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