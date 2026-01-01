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Over 1.8 million pilgrims enter Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage

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Shafaqna English- About two million foreign pilgrims have entered Iraq for the Arbaeen pilgrimage so far, according to Lt. Gen. Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell.

Maan said in a statement on Monday that 1,813,188 foreign visitors from 172 nationalities had entered the country between June 16 and July 26.

This year’s Arbaeen falls on Wednesday, August 5; the number of pilgrims is expected to rise ahead of the observance.

In 2025, 21,103,524 people had arrived in the city for pilgrimage.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

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