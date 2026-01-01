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UK blocking evacuation of dozens of women and children from Gaza

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Shafaqna English- The UK Home Office is blocking the evacuation of dozens of women and children from Gaza, according to the Guardian.

The Home Office’s position comes despite the Foreign Office declaring its readiness to arrange departures from the war-torn Palestinian enclave.

Last September, the Home Office said it was suspending refugee family reunion applications. New restrictive rules were also announced for spring this year, though no update has been announced.

Palestinians who applied before the announced changes are still having their applications processed.

However, those in Gaza with immediate family members in the UK who applied for reunification even before the suspension have been blocked from joining relatives.

The Home Office and Foreign Office are responsible for organizing evacuations from Gaza. Palestinian families who have a right to leave Gaza are evacuated via Jordan.

However, their onward travel assurance is not being processed by the Home Office, which is filing legal challenges to block the families from traveling to the UK.

Source: Arab News

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