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UNHCR calls on governments to renew commitment to protect refugees

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Shafaqna English- The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) calls on governments, organizations and individuals to renew their commitment to protecting people forced to flee war and violence, as the world marks the 75th anniversary of the Refugee Convention.

The initiative, called The Promise, comes at a time when more than 41 million refugees remain displaced worldwide, as conflicts continue to uproot families and place growing pressure on asylum systems and the countries hosting those seeking safety.

Sources:  News.un.org

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