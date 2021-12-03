Date :Friday, December 3rd, 2021 | Time : 10:37 |ID: 239568 | Print

What to do when Dhuhr and Asr Salaats must be performed but there is enough time for just one Salaat before sunset? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Salaat/Salaah.

Question: If there is enough time to perform only one Salaat before sunset, must we have intention (Niyyah) for Dhuhr Salaat or Asr Salaat?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If there is time for four Rok’ats until sunset; perform four Rok’ats with the intention of either for Dhuhr or Asr; then after that and before the disappearance of eastern redness, perform the other four Rok’ats with the intention of Qadha of either Dhuhr or Asr.

