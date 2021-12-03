https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/6CCC6197-26DE-4ED7-ADA0-6FDBE09449E4.jpeg 451 640 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-12-03 10:37:432021-12-03 10:37:43What to do when Dhuhr and Asr Salaats must be performed but there is enough time for just one Salaat before sunset? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
What to do when Dhuhr and Asr Salaats must be performed but there is enough time for just one Salaat before sunset? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about Salaat/Salaah.
Question: If there is enough time to perform only one Salaat before sunset, must we have intention (Niyyah) for Dhuhr Salaat or Asr Salaat?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If there is time for four Rok’ats until sunset; perform four Rok’ats with the intention of either for Dhuhr or Asr; then after that and before the disappearance of eastern redness, perform the other four Rok’ats with the intention of Qadha of either Dhuhr or Asr.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
