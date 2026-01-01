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US satellite launch contract awarded to SpaceX

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Shafaqna English– In a major win for Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX landed a $1.6 billion contract from the U.S. Space Force on Wednesday(29 Jul 2026) to carry out 18 Falcon 9 launches by 2027.

The missions will transport Pentagon satellites into orbit that are specifically built to detect and track airborne objects, according to the Space Force, which underscored the strategic importance of the award.

The Space Force’s flagship launch procurement program served as the vehicle through which SpaceX received the 18 missions, spread across two task orders.

This program is a highly competitive arena where SpaceX competes alongside United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin, and other U.S. launch firms that have been formally inducted into the system, each aggressively pursuing the most lucrative mission bundles on offer.

Source: Reuters

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