Surprise expansion in euro zone economy

Shafaqna English– During the previous quarter, the euro zone’s economic performance surpassed consensus forecasts, driven by a confluence of positive forces. A remarkable boom in artificial intelligence investments, combined with substantial fiscal stimulus from government spending and a series of transitory factors, collectively outweighed the dampening effects of elevated energy prices and the ongoing conflict in Iran.

As per Eurostat’s official release on Thursday(30 Jul 2026), the 21-nation euro zone registered quarterly growth of 0.4%, handily beating the 0.2% median estimate from economists surveyed by Reuters. The upside surprise was largely attributable to the fact that several of the currency union’s largest members, including Germany and France, turned in numbers that were considerably better than what most forecasters had predicted.

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