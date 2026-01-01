Severe flooding in northeast China

Shafaqna English- Footage shared on social media revealed that heavy flooding had inundated roadways and swept vehicles away in Hebei and Liaoning. In some residential areas, individuals were observed swimming, paddle-boarding, and wake surfing on the submerged streets.

Local government media reported, citing a resident, that the flood level in Kuancheng, Hebei, had reached more than two meters on several roadways. Kuancheng County, with a population of approximately 240,000, is situated on the shores of the Luan River.

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