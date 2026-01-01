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Social media under Australia’s government microscope

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Shafaqna English- The Australian prime minister said on Friday(26 Jun 2026) he wants to strengthen the country’s social media ban for children as much as possible, with new research indicating that the measure, which is six months old and was the first of its kind, has had limited success in curbing teen usage.

The law, which prevents platforms including Meta’s Instagram and Google’s YouTube from giving accounts to minors, will be put through comprehensive stress testing by the government.

Source: Reuters

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