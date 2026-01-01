Iraq: Life is returning to Duhok border villages

Shafaqna English- Life is gradually returning to villages along the border north of Duhok province, Zakho, in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and between 50 and 60 families have returned so far and have begun rebuilding their homes and reclaiming agricultural land.

Hashim Omar Taher, the mayor of Kashani, told Shafaq News that the village is the first and only community along the border strip in Batifa district to witness a sustained return of residents since the fighting subsided.

Sources: Shafaq News

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