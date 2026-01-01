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Oil prices jump

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Shafaqna English– Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday(31 Jul 2026) and continued to show positive momentum for the monthly period, following news that a number of tankers had been compelled to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz. The reports prompted traders to re-evaluate shipping logistics through the critical maritime route, raising concerns about potential supply disruptions.

By 1329 GMT, Brent crude futures had climbed by $1.31, representing a 1.47% gain, to reach $90.34 per barrel. At the same time, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude posted a larger increase of $1.95, or 2.33%, pushing its price to $85.54 per barrel. The gains reflected the market’s heightened sensitivity to geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

Source: Reuters

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