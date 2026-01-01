[Video] The existence of God & monotheism

Shafaqna English- FIND TRUTH presented: Discover Islam level 1 – Chapter 1 | Theology | The existence of God & monotheism

Welcome to Discover Islam – Level 1, Chapter 1: Theology. In this lesson, we explore the fundamental beliefs of Islam about God, knowledge, and the purpose of creation. The chapter begins with the importance of acquiring knowledge in Islam, highlighting teachings from the Holy Qur’an, the Holy Prophet (SAW), Imam Ali (AS), and Imam al-Sadiq (AS). The lesson then examines the existence of God through logical reasoning, the order and discipline of the universe, the period of childhood, the principle that every existence requires a cause, and the wisdom behind creation. You will also learn about:

The importance of knowledge in Islam

The existence of God

Order and discipline in the universe

The period of childhood as a sign of divine care

Every existence requires a cause

God’s provable and negative attributes

Monotheism (Tawhid)

The impossibility of multiple creators

The justice of God

This chapter provides a clear introduction to Islamic theology and explains why belief in one all-powerful, all-knowing, and just Creator is central to Islam.

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