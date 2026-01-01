Success of India’s central bank forex policy

Shafaqna English– The data published on Saturday(1 Aug 2026) demonstrates that the Reserve Bank of India’s proactive monetary measures aimed at enhancing capital mobility and shoring up the rupee’s value have generated significant capital receipts of $40.81 billion, reflecting heightened global investor confidence in India’s economic outlook amid coordinated policy support from the central bank.

In June, the Reserve Bank of India rolled out a broad range of foreign exchange policy adjustments, offering subsidized hedging tools to reduce the cost of foreign exchange exposure management for Indian entities, alongside swap arrangements to facilitate better access to offshore funding sources, all as part of a broader strategy to promote cross-border capital mobilization through channels such as state-run enterprises, banking institutions, and foreign currency non-resident deposits.

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