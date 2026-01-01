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Iraq anticipates a record 22 million pilgrims for Arbaeen

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Shafaqna English-  Iraqi official figures estimate that more than 22 million pilgrims will participate in the Arbaeen pilgrimage to Karbala, including 4.5 to 5 million from abroad.
Iraq’s officials believe it to be one of the country’s greatest religious gatherings and a significant boost to tourism and the local economy.

The government has announced that tens of thousands of volunteers would be deployed to assist pilgrims, and Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi has urged officials to boost the number of buses and other transport services to facilitate travel during the festival.

The surge of foreign tourists is projected to have a substantial impact on Iraq’s tourism, hospitality, transportation, and retail industries, with hotels, restaurants, transit operators, and local businesses benefiting from increased demand during the pilgrimage season.

Sources: Iraqi News

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