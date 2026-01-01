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Managing drought on the Colorado River in US

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Shafaqna English– On Friday(31 Jul 2026), the U.S. federal government unveiled a new framework for managing the drought-afflicted Colorado River, proposing substantial reductions in water allocations to the states of Arizona, California, and Nevada during periods of severe hydrological drought, as part of a broader strategy to address the long-term imbalance between supply and demand in the basin.

The federal intervention, however, is likely to face legal challenges from the affected states, and such litigation could prolong the period of uncertainty surrounding the river’s management—a river that supplies drinking water to roughly one in every ten Americans, supports irrigation for agricultural lands that produce approximately 15% of the nation’s total food supply, and provides hydroelectric power to around 6 million residents across seven western states.

Source: Reuters

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