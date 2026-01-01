Earthquake shakes Naples

Shafaqna English– On Friday(31 Jul 2026), the volcanic Campi Flegrei area west of Naples experienced a magnitude 4.7 earthquake that caused considerable damage. Emergency officials stated that the quake not only damaged power and rail transport infrastructure but also put some older buildings at risk of collapse. Damage assessment teams were immediately dispatched to the area.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology announced that the earthquake occurred precisely at 7:46 p.m. local time (17:46 GMT). The epicenter was located in the Campi Flegrei area west of Naples, with a depth of approximately 3 kilometers (2 miles), classifying it as a shallow-focus earthquake.

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