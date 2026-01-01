EU seeks emergency meet on Ceuta migrants

Shafaqna English– A large number of EU member states requested an urgent meeting on Saturday(1 Aug 2026) to deal with the sudden flow of tens of thousands of migrants entering Ceuta, a Spanish possession in North Africa.

The leaders of 22 EU nations issued an open letter demanding that the bloc’s interior ministers arrange a video meeting urgently in order to develop a swift and unified response and to prevent further unregulated entries.

Almost all the migrants who made the crossing from Morocco to Ceuta have now returned, and the situation is back to near-normal, according to Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who spoke to the press on Saturday(1 Aug 2026).

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