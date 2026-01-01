WHO supports Iraq’s preparations for Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaqna English-The WHO representative in Iraq, Jamila Al-Raabi, reiterated the organization’s ongoing support to the Iraqi Ministry of Health and its partners in preparing for the health challenges of the Arba’een pilgrimage to Imam Hussain’s shrine (AS).

She told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that this support is part of a continuous partnership aimed at strengthening the health system’s ability to handle the demands of large gatherings, protecting pilgrims, healthcare workers, and local communities.

Al-Raabi explained that WHO provides technical assistance in planning, improving epidemiological surveillance, early disease detection, emergency response systems, and fostering coordination among health authorities. The organisation also offers training to enhance the skills of health personnel in mass casualty management and emergency response.

Sources: Iraqi News Agency

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