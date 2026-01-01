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Measles outbreak containment costs rise in US

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Shafaqna English– A recent study has calculated that the total financial burden of bringing the 2025 measles outbreak in New Mexico under control – including all public health interventions, medical services, and logistical operations – reached approximately $5.4 million.

This $5.4 million total breaks down into three main cost categories – direct medical treatment, public health operations, and economic losses from reduced work output – and extends far beyond the 57 adult cases and the families caring for 43 sick children; it also encompasses 205 individuals who were exposed to the virus and subsequently placed under quarantine, as well as 133 public health personnel who were deployed for outbreak response, contact tracing, and community education.

Source: Reuters

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