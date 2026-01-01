Cyclosporiasis outbreak in US turns fatal

Shafaqna English– On Monday(3 Aug 2026), Michigan’s health department announced that a cyclosporiasis outbreak – now the largest ever documented in the US – has resulted in its first reported fatalities, claiming two lives in the state.

Cyclosporiasis – a gut infection stemming from the Cyclospora parasite – is typically not fatal. However, Michigan officials, drawing on medical records, noted that both deceased individuals had serious pre-existing conditions that could have been aggravated by the illness and the resulting dehydration.

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