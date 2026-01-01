Shafaqna English– Gold prices registered a modest uptick on Tuesday(4 Aug 2026), as market participants carefully assessed conflicting signals regarding the prospects of diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran, while simultaneously positioning themselves for a busy week of U.S. employment data releases, hoping to extract meaningful hints about the Federal Reserve’s future monetary policy path – specifically, whether the central bank will cut, hold, or raise interest rates in response to labor market conditions.

As of 0257 GMT, the spot gold price had climbed 0.2% to settle at $4,059.81 per ounce, with investor attention pivoting firmly to the upcoming suite of U.S. labor market indicators – namely, Tuesday’s job openings data, Wednesday’s ADP employment reading, and Friday’s comprehensive nonfarm payrolls report – each of which carries the potential to reshape rate expectations and, by extension, gold’s near-term trajectory.

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