Indonesia’s annual inflation rate declines

Shafaqna English– Official figures released on Monday(3 Aug 2026) revealed that Indonesia’s annual inflation rate decelerated to 2.88% in July, marking a notable decline from the 3.34% recorded in the previous month.

This reading also fell short of the median expectation of 3.20% that had been projected by economists surveyed in a Reuters poll, indicating that price pressures in the economy are easing at a faster pace than market participants had anticipated.

The data suggests that the central bank’s monetary policy measures, along with stabilizing commodity prices, are beginning to exert a moderating influence on consumer prices.

The July inflation figure represents the lowest reading recorded in the past three months, offering further evidence that price pressures in Southeast Asia’s largest economy are gradually moderating.

Importantly, inflation has remained firmly within the central bank’s official target corridor of 1.5% to 3.5% throughout the current year, suggesting that policymakers have so far succeeded in keeping price stability under control despite external headwinds from volatile energy and food markets.

This consistent performance within the target range may reassure investors about the resilience of Indonesia’s macroeconomic framework.

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