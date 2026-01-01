Reserve Bank of India’s policy decision

Shafaqna English– This week, market participants are expected to closely monitor the monetary policy announcement from the Reserve Bank of India, as both the domestic currency and sovereign bonds are likely to be heavily influenced by the central bank’s stance.

While it is widely anticipated that the benchmark interest rate will be held steady, traders are preparing to scrutinize the accompanying policy statement for any forward-looking guidance, particularly regarding inflationary pressures.

In the currency markets, the rupee ended Friday’s(31 Jul 2026) trading session at 95.38 against the dollar, recording its most substantial weekly appreciation since March of this year.

This remarkable gain was primarily driven by the Reserve Bank of India’s sustained and aggressive intervention in the foreign exchange market, which successfully propelled the local currency to its highest level in three weeks.

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