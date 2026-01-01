China to boost landslide & flood defenses

Shafaqna English– In an effort to better cope with the growing threats posed by climate change, China is reportedly planning to reinforce its systems for landslide and flood prevention and mitigation, with the state broadcaster CCTV citing government sources on Tuesday(4 Aug 2026) to confirm that the country is prioritizing investments in early warning systems, infrastructure reinforcement, and community preparedness programs.

As part of this enhanced disaster preparedness strategy, China’s Ministry of Natural Resources has identified two primary targets for its prevention efforts: the widespread occurrence of shallow landslides, which pose a significant threat across many regions of the country, and the sudden mobilization of debris flows that are typically set off by torrential downpours and extreme precipitation events.

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