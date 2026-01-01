Brazil rate cut slowed by inflation

Shafaqna English– According to a Reuters survey of economists, Brazil’s monetary authority is widely expected to announce its fourth consecutive interest rate cut at the upcoming policy meeting scheduled for August 5 – a decision that reflects the central bank’s cautious approach, as persistent inflationary pressures are constraining its ability to accelerate the pace of reductions for what currently ranks as one of the most elevated benchmark lending rates across the world’s largest economies.

With the Brazilian economy expanding at a relatively slow pace and the government grappling with limited fiscal headroom as a result of high interest payments, analysts expect the central bank’s decision-makers to avoid making any explicit commitments about future monetary policy moves, choosing instead to maintain maximum flexibility by not telegraphing their next steps to the financial markets.

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