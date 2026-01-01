Growth in Japan’s agricultural exports

Shafaqna English– The agriculture ministry revealed on Tuesday(4 Aug 2026) that Japan’s exports of farm, forestry, and fishery goods rose by 10.9% in the first half of the year to a record-breaking level, with strong sales of beef, apples, rice, green tea, blended sauces, and Japanese amberjack serving as the primary growth drivers.

Data from MAFF showed that the country’s agricultural, forestry, and fishery exports from January to June amounted to 897.7 billion yen ($5.7 billion), a significant jump from 809.7 billion yen in the first half of 2025, securing another record high for the first half of the year for the second straight year.

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