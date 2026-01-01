Indian rupee inches up cautiously against dollar

Shafaqna English– The Indian rupee posted modest gains on Tuesday(4 Aug 2026), with foreign banks offloading dollars in the spot market providing the primary lift, but the currency faced stiff resistance from importers who used the opportunity to lock in forward rates for their upcoming dollar payables – a classic hedging response that has repeatedly prevented the rupee from breaking above key resistance levels in recent weeks.

In the latest trading session, the rupee was quoted at 95.30 against the US dollar, representing a modest advance from the previous day’s closing figure of 95.3325 – a marginal improvement that nevertheless amounts to a cumulative recovery of more than 1% from the two-month trough recorded just last week.

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