South Korea to curb stock volatility

Shafaqna English– South Korea’s finance minister announced on Tuesday(4 Aug 2026) that the government is preparing to implement new measures designed to reduce excessive fluctuations in the country’s stock markets, a decision that comes as recent data has begun to indicate a noticeable deceleration in retail investor participation in single-stock leveraged exchange-traded funds – a category of high-risk, high-reward products that had previously attracted significant speculative interest from individual traders.

Among the new restrictions introduced by South Korean authorities last week is a proposed ceiling that would confine an individual investor’s holdings in these leveraged ETFs to no more than 20% of their total investment portfolio – a measure that was activated after the initial set of curbs implemented two weeks prior proved insufficient to temper the explosive retail demand for these high-risk financial instruments.

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