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Seoul steps up heatwave response

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Shafaqna English– President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea issued a directive on Tuesday(4 Aug 2026) urging authorities to ramp up relief and support for those impacted by the unprecedented heatwave gripping the nation, noting that the death count has now reached 16 and emphasizing that extreme climatic conditions are appearing with growing regularity, posing an escalating threat to public health and infrastructure.

During a cabinet session, President Lee directed his administration to implement all necessary protective measures to safeguard citizens’ everyday routines and to conduct thorough inspections of the national power grid, given that the ongoing heatwave has triggered a sharp spike in electricity consumption driven by widespread use of air conditioning units across residential and commercial sectors.

Source: Reuters

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