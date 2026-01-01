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Asian stock markets jump

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Shafaqna English– Equity markets across Asia experienced a significant upswing on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026), driven by two key factors. First, Wall Street had reached unprecedented peaks overnight, fueled by stronger-than-expected corporate profits and a resurgence in investor demand for technology stocks.

Second, optimism surrounding potential diplomatic progress toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz contributed to a decline in crude oil prices and a corresponding drop in government bond yields, creating a favorable environment for risk assets throughout the region.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index advanced by 3.0%, while South Korea’s KOSPI posted an even stronger gain of 4.1%, extending its recent pattern of dramatic daily fluctuations.

Meanwhile, the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index, which tracks a broad range of regional equities, rose 2.4%, reflecting widespread buying interest. In mainland China, blue-chip shares also participated in the rally, though more modestly, with the CSI 300 index adding 0.7% on the day.

Source: Reuters

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