Stock markets rallied

Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(15 Jul 2026), equity markets advanced and bond yields stabilized, following an unexpected easing of U.S. inflation that dampened forecasts for further rate increases. Meanwhile, crude prices paused their rally after Washington abandoned its proposal to impose tariffs on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korea’s KOSPI, known for its sharp swings, surged 6%, and Japan’s Nikkei gained 1%. However, trading was subdued and unease lingered, as the momentum behind AI-related stocks showed signs of faltering.

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