Pressure on the yen abated

Shafaqna English– Foreign exchange markets took a breather on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026), as the Japanese yen experienced a reprieve from recent selling pressure. This relief came after a series of official interventions by Japanese authorities and a strong display of backing from the United States, which helped stabilize the currency. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar remained anchored near its lowest levels in six weeks, driven by renewed optimism surrounding geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

Japan’s currency firmed slightly to 157.60 per U.S. dollar, following a dip of about 0.4% from the 155.20 level touched on Monday. Even with that decline, the yen remained comfortably above the historic low of roughly 164 per dollar seen in recent months—a level that had marked its weakest point in four decades—suggesting that the recent stabilization measures have had a lasting impact.

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