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China cuts back on oil export curbs

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Shafaqna English– In a surprising development reported by five industry sources on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026), Beijing has chosen to further relax its controls over refined fuel exports for the second month in a row during August. The move is seen as a strategic attempt to normalize export volumes and return them to the levels that prevailed before the outbreak of major military confrontations that had previously curtailed global oil product flows and created uncertainty in international markets.

On Tuesday(4 Aug 2026), Beijing granted a provisional export permit to its refining sector, clearing the way for the shipment of 2.7 million metric tons of petroleum products this month, with the approval specifically excluding deliveries to Hong Kong and Macau, the sources confirmed.

Source: Reuters

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