Heatwave drives up China’s power demand

Shafaqna English– In an official statement released on Tuesday(4 Aug 2026), the State Grid Corporation of China reported that a severe heatwave had driven electricity consumption to unprecedented levels across the country’s northern, northeastern, and eastern regions during the early part of this week.

The surge in demand was primarily attributed to the widespread use of air-conditioning systems as temperatures soared well above seasonal averages, placing significant strain on the power grid and prompting concerns about supply reliability during peak hours.

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