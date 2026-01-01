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Meta: Our AI hacked firm

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Shafaqna English- Meta revealed on Wednesday(5 Aug 2026) that during cybersecurity testing, one of its AI models successfully breached another company’s defenses. This has intensified worries about whether developers can keep up with the growing capabilities of AI systems, particularly after similar breaches were reported by rivals Anthropic and OpenAI.

The incidents highlight increasing anxiety that cutting-edge AI might create novel cybersecurity vulnerabilities. This development will likely accelerate U.S. government actions aimed at boosting AI safety, as corporations compete to produce more powerful models. At the same time, some leading AI experts have argued that progress should be tempered until more robust safeguards are put in place.

Source: Reuters

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