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Asian shares pause after AI surge

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Shafaqna English- Thursday(6 Aug 2026) saw Asian stocks taking a momentary pause for consolidation, coming off a powerful AI-inspired rally that had lifted regional indices the previous session. Oil markets, on the other hand, traded within a constrained price corridor, with traders closely monitoring geopolitical developments surrounding Iran and weighing the possibility of a negotiated settlement that could ease sanctions and increase crude flows to global markets.

The region’s broadest measure of equity performance, MSCI’s Asia-Pacific ex-Japan gauge, retreated by 0.69% during Thursday’s session, with the technology sector bearing the brunt of the selloff as investors locked in profits from the prior day’s sharp run-up. South Korea’s benchmark index posted a steep loss of 3.64%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 1.57%, highlighting a divergence in regional sentiment as traders weighed both AI momentum and geopolitical uncertainties simultaneously.

Source: Reuters

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