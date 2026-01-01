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Oil plunges as Middle East peace hopes rise

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Shafaqna English– Oil markets experienced a sharp downturn on Monday(3 Aug 2026), with crude prices sliding considerably, while equity markets showed signs of instability and fluctuation. This market movement was largely attributed to growing optimism regarding the possibility of a peaceful resolution to longstanding tensions in the Middle East.

Simultaneously, the Japanese yen witnessed a sudden and notable appreciation after officials from both the United States and Japan formally confirmed a coordinated intervention strategy designed to provide support for the currency, which had been trading at historically weak levels.

The price of Brent crude plummeted by over 6% to $82.41 a barrel, as markets reacted to President Trump’s announcement that talks with Iran would take place later in the day. This development came after Trump had already halted an impending attack on Iran, choosing negotiation over military action in an effort to strike a deal.

Source: Reuters

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