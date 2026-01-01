Yen struggles to hold onto gains

Shafaqna English- Thursday’s(6 Aug 2026) trading session saw a lackluster performance across currency markets, characterized by the yen’s ongoing struggle to preserve its intervention-driven appreciation and the dollar’s prolonged proximity to its six-week nadir.

Market participants remained on edge due to dual sources of uncertainty: the unresolved prospects of a US-Iran peace deal that could reshape geopolitical dynamics, and the looming US payroll figures, which are widely expected to influence the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory. This uncertain environment effectively curbed aggressive trading and fostered a wait-and-see approach among investors.

In early trading on Thursday, the yen traded relatively flat against the dollar at 157.71, following two consecutive sessions of weakening.

The currency had briefly strengthened to 155.20 per dollar on Monday—a level achieved largely through official market intervention—but has since retraced a portion of those gains. Nevertheless, the yen remains significantly stronger than its multi-decade low of approximately 164 per dollar recorded last month, indicating that despite the recent pullback, the intervention has had a lasting impact on the currency’s valuation.

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