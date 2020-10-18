Rabi’ al-Awwal carries greatest blessings of Almighty Allah

SHAFAQNA- Rabi’ al-Awwal is the third month of the Islamic calendar, occurring after Muharram and Safar. It has a lot of significance and importance because of important religious events. Humanity has been blessed in this month by the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Rabi’ means spring. When the names were being given, this month Rabi’ al-Awwal and the month that followed saw the end of spring and was thus named Rabi’ al-Akhir.

Undoubtedly, every religious month has its own values and significant importance in Islam. But, some religious events, months, and places are considered more sacred in Islam.

All Important Religious Events of Rabi’ al-Awwal

The followings are some important events related to the month of Rabi’ al-Awwal. All these events make Rabi’ al-Awwal more valuable and important.

Hijrat-e-Medina started on 1st Rabi’ al-Awwal

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) emigrated from Makkah to Yathrib during Rabi’ al-Awwal. This event is known as the Hijrah, and we date the Islamic calendar from it, Muslim hands mentioned.

At the first night of Rabi’ al-Awwal, twelve years after the outset of his Divine Mission, the Holy Prophet migrated from Mecca to Medina. At this night, he hid in Cave Thawr. Imam Ali (A.S) sacrificed himself for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) at this night, when he spent the night in the place of the Holy Prophet so as to give the latter enough time to leave Mecca safely and to arrive at his destination. Imam Ali (A.S) challenged the polytheists who had plotted to assassinate the Holy Prophet (PBUH) by attacking him in his bed collectively. Thus, everybody confessed of Imam Ali’s (A.S) bravery and courage, as well as his love for and fraternity with the Holy Prophet (PBUH), according to Shia duas.

Laylat al-Mabit is the title of the night on which Imam Ali (A.S) slept in the bed of the Prophet (PBUH). Immortalizing this event, Almighty Allah revealed the following holy verse:

“And among men is he who sells himself to seek the pleasure of Allah; and Allah is Affectionate to the servants ” [ Surat Al-Baqarah, verse 207].

It is recommended to observe fasting on this day to express gratitude to Almighty Allah for His marvelous favor of having saved the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Ali (A.S).

Imam Hasan Askari (A.S) martyred on the 8th of Rabi’ al-Awwal

On the eighth of Rabi’ al-Awwal AH 260, Imam Hasan Askari departed life; and his son was appointed as the twelfth Imam. The ninth of Rabi’al-Awwal is thus the first day in the Imamate of Imam al-Mahdi, may Allah hasten his advent. It is thus appropriate to visit both of them on this day.

Hazrat Abdul Muttalib died on 10th Rabi’ al-Awwal

Hazrat Abdul Muttalib, who is the grandfather of Holy Prophet (PBUH) died on 10th Rabi’ al-Awwal.

Abdul Muttalib had many good qualities and made many changes to the lives and habits of the Quraish.

Holy Prophet (PBUH) got married to Hazrat Khadija (S.A) on 10th Rabi’ al-Awwal

It is the day when the Most Excellent Exemplar to mankind, that is, Prophet Mohammad (Blessings of God upon him and his progeny), started his fruitful married life by entering into nuptial bonds with the virtuous lady, Hazrat Khadija (Peace be upon her), who without the least doubt, remains to this day as the most perfect Mother of all True Believers – or to use the Quranic term “Omm al-Momineen”.

17 Rabi’ al-Awwal: Birthday of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Muslims celebrate the date of the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Muslims celebrate the day by organizing religious rallies, events, and gatherings. It’s one of the most important religious events for Muslims all over the world.

Every Muslim celebrate this holy month with full of Islamic spirits. People lighten up mosques, their houses, streets, and parks. Many people organize Milad in their houses to show the love for beloved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In brief, the devotional acts that should be practiced on this holy day are as follows:

First: It is recommended to bathe oneself on this day.

Second: It is recommended to observe fasting on this day, since this brings about many rewards. In this respect, it is narrated that to observe fasting on this day brings about the reward of observing fasting for a whole year.

Third: It is recommended to visit the tomb of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) from near or remote distance.

Fourth: It is recommended to visit the tomb of Imam Ali Amir al-Momineen (A.S) with the form of Ziyarah that Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (A.S) taught to Muhammad ibn Muslim.

Fifth: Muslims are advised to honor this day; they may give alms, do righteous deeds and visit the holy mausoleums.

17 Rabi’al-Awwal: Birthday of, Imam Sadiq (A.S)

Also, on the seventeenth of Rabi’ al-Awwal, AH 83, Imam Jafar ibn Muhammad al-Sadiq (A.S) was born. This event has added further honor to this day.