Blessed marriage and mutual love of Muhammed (PBUH) and Khadija (S.A)

SHAFAQNA- A blessed wedding took place on 10th of Rabi al-Awwal. It is Marriage anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Lady Khadija ( S.A). Their marriage contract, in the simple style, recites the mutual love of Muhammed (PBUH) and Khadija (S.A).

When Khadija (S.A) entered the house of Muhammad (PBUH) as his wife, she didn’t show any interest in finery, in cosmetics, in expensive and exotic gifts, etc. After her marriage, she had only one overriding interest, and that was to secure the comfort and happiness of her husband. She secured them by applying all her energy and tenacity. She was comfortable only if he was comfortable, and she was happy only if he was happy. His happiness was her happiness.

She was endowed with that rare genius and that deft hand which made the house of her husband a heaven on this earth.

Khadija bint Khuwaylid (S.A) was held in high esteem by the Makkans because of her exemplary character and her organizing ability.

Khadija (S.A) has collected more “firsts” in the history of nascent Islam than anyone else. She was the first wife of the last messenger of Allah SWT. She was the first Believer. She was the very first mortal to declare that the Creator was only One, and that Muhammad (PBUH)was His messenger. Next to her husband, she was the very first individual who heard the Voice of Revelation. She was the first person who offered prayers to Allah SWT with her husband. Whenever he went into the presence of Allah SWT, she was his constant companion. She was the first Mother of Believers. She was the only wife of Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) who did not have to co-exist with a co-wife.

Hazrat Khadija (S.A) dedicated her life to the service of her husband and of Islam. She spent all her vast wealth in strengthening Islam, and on the welfare of the Muslims. She spent all her money for the sake of Islam.

She was the fulcrum that Muhammad (PBUH) needed in all the years of preparation for the prophethood.

Hazrat Khadija (S.A) was an “eye-witness” of the birth of Islam. She nursed it through its infancy, through its most difficult, and through its most formative years. Islam was given shape and design in her home. If any home can be called the cradle of Islam, it was her home. She “reared” Islam. If any home can be called the “axis” of Islam, it was her home; Islam revolved around her home. Her home was the “home” of Quran Majid, the Book of Allah SWT, and the religious and political code of Islam.

At a time when Islam was under unremitting predation pressure; and was, for three years, in a state of unrelenting siege, she bailed it out, by her incredible sacrifices. Like her husband, Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH), she too is a symbol of the unity of his umma. She is a symbol that fosters unity of the Muslim umma.

Holy prophet (PBUH) remembered Lady Khadija (S.A) with love, affection, and gratitude forever. Her death filled his heart with deep pain and sorrow.

Sources:

