[Video] Why so many Muslims are losing their faith

Shafaqna English- Enlight Media presented: “Why so many Muslims are losing their faith” by Sayed Mohammad Baqer Al- Qazwini. In a world filled with endless information yet growing uncertainty, many people find themselves asking life’s biggest questions:

Does God exist?

Can faith and reason coexist?

Why Islam?

How can we remain firm in our beliefs in today’s world?

In this episode of the Ascension Podcast, we sit down with Sayed Mohammad Baqer al-Qazwini for an in-depth conversation exploring the foundations of faith, the pursuit of truth, and the challenges facing Muslims in the modern age.

Beginning with his personal journey to scholarship, Sayed Mohammad Baqer reflects on the experiences that shaped his faith before discussing the rational case for belief in God, the uniqueness of Islam, and the evidence that has strengthened his own conviction. Together, we examine questions surrounding atheism, skepticism, revelation, Tawheed, and the role of religion in an increasingly secular world.

We also explore the realities confronting today’s Muslim community from social media and modern distractions to misconceptions about Islam, engaging younger generations, and the difficult questions many people are afraid to ask.

Whether you are strengthening your faith, searching for answers, or simply seeking a thoughtful discussion on religion and purpose, this episode offers an honest and insightful conversation grounded in both reason and revelation.

We pray this discussion benefits you and inspires you to continue your own journey toward certainty, knowledge, and a deeper relationship with Allah.

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