Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Masturbation”.

Question 1: If my wife wants me to masturbate in front of her, is it then allowed? Answer : You are not allowed to masturbate yourself with your own hands, but if your wife can help you ejaculate with her hands, then that would be permissible.

Question 2: What does Islam say about masturbation? If a man is doing this, what type of punishment will he deserve and how can he do Tawbah? Answer : They have committed a forbidden sinful act, and should seek divine forgiveness and repentance. Also, it would be necessary to perform Ghusl of Janabah.

Question 3: When I am unable to do Muta’h (temporary marriage), am I allowed to masturbate? Answer : Masturbation is not permissible under any circumstances.

Question 4: Is it permissible for a man to masturbate in order to prevent himself from falling into a bigger sin? Answer : It is not permissible, rather one should seek Taqwa (God consciousness), to avoid these sins.

Question 5: Is it permissible to use sex toys, in its various types, for sexual pleasure? Answer : It is not permissible.