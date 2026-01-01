Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Masturbation”.
Question 1: If my wife wants me to masturbate in front of her, is it then allowed?
Answer: You are not allowed to masturbate yourself with your own hands, but if your wife can help you ejaculate with her hands, then that would be permissible.
Question 2: What does Islam say about masturbation? If a man is doing this, what type of punishment will he deserve and how can he do Tawbah?
Answer: They have committed a forbidden sinful act, and should seek divine forgiveness and repentance. Also, it would be necessary to perform Ghusl of Janabah.
Question 3: When I am unable to do Muta’h (temporary marriage), am I allowed to masturbate?
Answer: Masturbation is not permissible under any circumstances.
Question 4: Is it permissible for a man to masturbate in order to prevent himself from falling into a bigger sin?
Answer: It is not permissible, rather one should seek Taqwa (God consciousness), to avoid these sins.
Question 5: Is it permissible to use sex toys, in its various types, for sexual pleasure?
Answer: It is not permissible.
Question 6: Is it permissible to masturbate for medical reasons? If so, what are the conditions or limits?
Answer: Masturbation is Haram (prohibited), however if there is a medical necessity for a Mukallaf (dutybound Muslim) to perform that and the ejaculation could not be achieved through lawful means then other means are permissible.
- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s fatwas
- Religious questions and answers
- Shia answers
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