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The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Masturbation”

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Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Masturbation”.

Question 1: If my wife wants me to masturbate in front of her, is it then allowed?

Answer: You are not allowed to masturbate yourself with your own hands, but if your wife can help you ejaculate with her hands, then that would be permissible.

Question 2: What does Islam say about masturbation? If a man is doing this, what type of punishment will he deserve and how can he do Tawbah?

Answer: They have committed a forbidden sinful act, and should seek divine forgiveness and repentance. Also, it would be necessary to perform Ghusl of Janabah.

Question 3: When I am unable to do Muta’h (temporary marriage), am I allowed to masturbate?

Answer: Masturbation is not permissible under any circumstances.

Question 4: Is it permissible for a man to masturbate in order to prevent himself from falling into a bigger sin?

Answer: It is not permissible, rather one should seek Taqwa (God consciousness), to avoid these sins.

Question 5: Is it permissible to use sex toys, in its various types, for sexual pleasure?

Answer: It is not permissible.

Question 6: Is it permissible to masturbate for medical reasons? If so, what are the conditions or limits?

Answer: Masturbation is Haram (prohibited), however if there is a medical necessity for a Mukallaf (dutybound Muslim) to perform that and the ejaculation could not be achieved through lawful means then other means are permissible.

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