https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/Ayat-Sistani-1.jpg 224 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2020-12-16 10:17:482020-12-16 10:17:48Is eyebrow transplant allowed for women? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
Is eyebrow transplant allowed for women? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about eyebrow transplant.
Question: Is there a problem with eyebrow transplant for women or not?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If there is no growth after eyebrow transplant, there is a problem regarding Wudhu and Qosl; but there is no obstacle with tattooing.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!