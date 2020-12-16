Date :Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 | Time : 10:17 |ID: 187016 | Print

Is eyebrow transplant allowed for women? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about eyebrow transplant.

Question: Is there a problem with eyebrow transplant for women or not?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If there is no growth after eyebrow transplant, there is a problem regarding Wudhu and Qosl; but there is no obstacle with tattooing.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *