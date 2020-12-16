Is eyebrow transplant allowed for women? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about eyebrow transplant.

Question: Is there a problem with eyebrow transplant for women or not?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: If there is no growth after eyebrow transplant, there is a problem regarding Wudhu and Qosl; but there is no obstacle with tattooing.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA