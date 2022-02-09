A compound that treats pancreatic cancer

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- University of Illinois Chicago are approaching the treatment of pancreatic cancer by making an experimental compound.

A pre-clinical study describes the experiments and how the compound—called XP-524—works and shows that it more than doubles the average survival time for mice with pancreatic cancer, and that survival time was extended further when combined with immunotherapy.

“XP-524 is a dual-BET/EP300 inhibitor that represses oncogenic KRAS and potentiates immune in pancreatic cancer.

The result of this study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Currently, there are no effective treatments for pancreatic cancer. The disease, which is resistant to chemotherapy, radiation therapy and immunotherapy, has a low five-year survival rate.

SOURCE: medicalxpress

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.