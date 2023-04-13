English
Cancer’s “infinite” ability to survive

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- Scientists conducted an unprecedented study of how cancers grow. Analysts have revealed that tumors have an “almost infinite” ability to evolve and survive.

This diversity and how it changed over time was observed in lung cancer patients. It was said that the results obtained would be valid in different types of cancer as well.

The researchers note that the focus should be on early detection, as a universal treatment is not possible in the near future.

The researchers hope the findings could help them predict how a patient’s tumor will spread in the future and tailor treatment.

