UN: 4.5M people internally displaced in Ethiopia as of June

Shafaqna English- 4.5M people had been forcibly displaced in Ethiopia as of June, according to a UN report released Thursday.

The Somali, Oromia and Tigray regions are the most affected, said the report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), with many displaced for prolonged periods.

Over half of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been uprooted for more than a year, while an additional 23% have been displaced for two to four years and 11% for five years or more.

Efforts to mitigate the crisis have facilitated the return of 3.3 million IDPs to their areas of origin since January 2022. But the total number of internally displaced persons remains high due to ongoing conflicts, and climatic crises have exacerbated the situation.

Source: Anadolu Agency

