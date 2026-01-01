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Argentina’s late breakthrough against England

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Shafaqna English- Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez scored in the dying minutes to secure a 2-1 comeback win for Argentina against England in Wednesday’s(15 Jul 2026) World Cup semi-final, booking Messi’s defending champions a spot in the weekend final against Spain.

England seemed on course for victory after Anthony Gordon’s second-half goal, but Argentina mounted an unstoppable late charge – Fernandez levelled the score, and Martinez netted the winner in the 92nd minute, with Messi setting up both goals with a pass and a cross.

Source: Reuters

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