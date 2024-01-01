Tunisia: Muslims celebrate the Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) birthday at historic mosque

The Great Mosque of Kairouan, also known as the Mosque of Uqba, hosts annual activities to commemorate the Prophet’s birth.

This year, thousands of participants from both within and outside Tunisia attended the celebration, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported. The mosque is among the first mosques established by Muslims in North Africa.

Sunni Muslims worldwide celebrate the 12th of Rabi’ al-Awwal each year as the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).