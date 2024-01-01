English
Thailand: Islamic Ethics Training Center opens in Phuket

Shafaqna English-  A new Islamic Ethics Training Center opened in Thalang, Phuket.

The facility, opened on November 30, was developed under the guidance of the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization (PPAO).

The ceremony featured key dignitaries, including Wan Muhammad Noor Matha, Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives, and local leaders like Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat and PPAO President Rewat Areerob, the Phuket News reported on Friday.

The three-story center, located near Phuket Central Mosque, spans 2,940 square meters. It includes a prayer room, a large meeting hall accommodating 500 attendees, a smaller 60-seat meeting room, dining facilities, and audiovisual rooms

Designed to host a variety of events, the center focuses on youth engagement, promoting traditions, and cultivating ethical values.

Rewat highlighted the center’s role in fostering Thai cultural consciousness, morality, and sustainable quality-of-life improvements, particularly for children.

The project was funded by a 2019 budget allocation, reflecting a commitment to supporting both local and national initiatives in religious education.

