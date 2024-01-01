English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

UN chief calls on world leaders to ‘take rights path to end AIDS’ by 2030

0

Shafaqna English- Ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is within reach, but only if world leaders commit to healthcare and upholding human rights, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on World AIDS Day.

Observed annually on 1 December, the World AIDS Day serves as a reminder of the global fight against the pandemic while commemorating lives lost and celebrating progress.

“Every 25 seconds, someone in the world is infected with HIV,” Mr. Guterres said.

“One-quarter of people living with HIV – more than nine million people – lack access to lifesaving treatment,” he added.

Source: News.un.org

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Breaking the Silence: Confronting the AIDS Stigma

parniani

NGO’s: Italy-Albania deal violates human rights

nafiseh yazdani

Guterres: World leaders must take immediate steps to safeguard people from climate chaos

leila yazdani

AP: Healthcare AI Advances, Innovation Potential and Regulatory Hurdles

parniani

UN’s Chief warns of disappearing women’s rights worldwide

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief: New laws strip Afghan women of all their rights

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.