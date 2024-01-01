UN chief calls on world leaders to ‘take rights path to end AIDS’ by 2030

Shafaqna English- Ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is within reach, but only if world leaders commit to healthcare and upholding human rights, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on World AIDS Day.

Observed annually on 1 December, the World AIDS Day serves as a reminder of the global fight against the pandemic while commemorating lives lost and celebrating progress.

“Every 25 seconds, someone in the world is infected with HIV,” Mr. Guterres said.

“One-quarter of people living with HIV – more than nine million people – lack access to lifesaving treatment,” he added.

